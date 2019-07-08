SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Find a Staff Member Verbally Harassing MONSTA X; Agency Explains
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment has responded to recent controversies of their staff member allegedly harassing the members.

On July 8, a hashtag '#스타쉽_해명해' (STARSHIP Explain) trended on Twitter after fans of MONSTA X have found a staff member allegedly speaking rudely to MONSTA X members.
MONSTA XFans have found the alleged moment in MONSTA X's 'FAN-CON BEHIND' VCR, a paid content released on July 7.
MONSTA XIn the video, one of the staff members is heard saying, "MINHYUK, do I look easy to you?" and MINHYUK replied to the staff member in a formal speech, "No."
 
As a lot of fans demanded an explanation from the agency, STARSHIP Entertainment issued an announcement on MONSTA X's official fan community along with the full, unedited videos of the VCR.
MONSTA XSTARSHIP Entertainment explained, "We have confirmed with the artists and the staff members that no harassment happened at the venue. There were around 40 people gathered at the scene for the filming, and the video was unintentionally edited combining two different staff members' voice like one."

The agency continued, "We sincerely apologize to fans who have been hurt by the lack of attention of such problems. We promise to continue doing our best so that all artists and employees can work together well. Thank you."

(Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' 'januaryx26' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
