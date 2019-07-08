[SBS Star] Fans Find a Staff Member Verbally Harassing MONSTA X; Agency Explains

팬들이 보는 영상에서 저런식의 말을 하는데 과연 몬스타엑스한테만 이런식으로 얘기를 할까요? 스타쉽 분들은 이 영상을 봐도 깨달음이 없으시다면 DM주세요^^ 제가 하나하나 뭘 잘못했는지 말해드릴게요. 얼마나 혼났으면 이름 불리자마자 뒷짐지고 서있어요 애가^^ #스타쉽_해명해 @STARSHIPent pic.twitter.com/oujg4k1XW8 — 둥둥？？？？ (@januaryx26) 2019년 7월 7일

K-pop boy group MONSTA X's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment has responded to recent controversies of their staff member allegedly harassing the members.On July 8, a hashtag '#스타쉽_해명해' (STARSHIP Explain) trended on Twitter after fans of MONSTA X have found a staff member allegedly speaking rudely to MONSTA X members.Fans have found the alleged moment in MONSTA X's 'FAN-CON BEHIND' VCR, a paid content released on July 7.In the video, one of the staff members is heard saying, "MINHYUK, do I look easy to you?" and MINHYUK replied to the staff member in a formal speech, "No."As a lot of fans demanded an explanation from the agency, STARSHIP Entertainment issued an announcement on MONSTA X's official fan community along with the full, unedited videos of the VCR.STARSHIP Entertainment explained, "We have confirmed with the artists and the staff members that no harassment happened at the venue. There were around 40 people gathered at the scene for the filming, and the video was unintentionally edited combining two different staff members' voice like one."The agency continued, "We sincerely apologize to fans who have been hurt by the lack of attention of such problems. We promise to continue doing our best so that all artists and employees can work together well. Thank you."(Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' 'januaryx26' Twitter)(SBS Star)