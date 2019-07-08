[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Received Zero Visitors During His Military Service?

Actor Kim Soo Hyun revealed that he did not have any visitor while serving in the military.During his first media interview after being discharged from the military on July 1, Kim Soo Hyun shared that he did not accept any visitations during his military service.The public wondered why, and it was later discovered that he did not accept visitors in order to focus on his duty as an active-duty soldier.On top of that, he had never told anyone about his lack of visitation in order to avoid standing out amongst his fellow soldiers.The public praised Kim Soo Hyun's exemplary behavior, commenting, "He avoided any form of special celebrity treatment. Setting a great example.", "Can't stop falling in love with this guy even more.", and so on.Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun has stated that he plans to make his comeback with a new project sometime next year.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)