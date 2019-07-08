SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Received Zero Visitors During His Military Service?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Received Zero Visitors During His Military Service?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.08 13:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Received Zero Visitors During His Military Service?
Actor Kim Soo Hyun revealed that he did not have any visitor while serving in the military.

During his first media interview after being discharged from the military on July 1, Kim Soo Hyun shared that he did not accept any visitations during his military service.
Kim Soo HyunThe public wondered why, and it was later discovered that he did not accept visitors in order to focus on his duty as an active-duty soldier.

On top of that, he had never told anyone about his lack of visitation in order to avoid standing out amongst his fellow soldiers.
Kim Soo HyunThe public praised Kim Soo Hyun's exemplary behavior, commenting, "He avoided any form of special celebrity treatment. Setting a great example.", "Can't stop falling in love with this guy even more.", and so on.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun has stated that he plans to make his comeback with a new project sometime next year.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992