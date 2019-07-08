SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GOT7 MARK Personally Apologizes to Fans for Causing Worries
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] GOT7 MARK Personally Apologizes to Fans for Causing Worries

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.08 11:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GOT7 MARK Personally Apologizes to Fans for Causing Worries
MARK of K-pop boy group GOT7 has issued a statement of apology to his fans.

On July 7, MARK wrote a personal apology and shared it the group's fan message board.
MARKMARKHis full statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is MARK.

First, I sincerely thank the fans who support and love GOT7. And I want to say I'm sorry.

I'm sincerely sorry for hurting the fans' hearts and disappointing you.

I know what the fans are disappointed about, and I'm going to try my best so that nothing like this happens again.

I will work hard so that the fans' hearts won't be hurt anymore and become a better version of MARK.

Once again, I'm so sorry.
MARKShortly after MARK's post, GOT7's management agency JYP Entertainment released an official statement that they will take legal actions against malicious rumors.

The agency stated, "We believe that online rumors are currently damaging our artists' image, reputation and character, so we are seeking ways to take immediate action after collecting evidence. We will be taking all possible legal measures without leniency against such actions that violate our artists' personal rights."

(Credit= JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992