[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Expresses Apology & Thanks to His Fans

Following his discharge, T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG thanked his fans for their incessant support.On July 7, T.O.P took his personal social media account to share photos of his recent meeting with fans who came to greet him on the last day of his service as a public service worker.In the caption, T.O.P wrote in English, "Even though I am not proud of myself, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the fans who made time and efforts to share this moment with me."He continued, "I will make sure to reflect on myself and repay the hurts and disappointments I caused to you. Again, thank you. Until I see you again... Love, T.O.P."T.O.P initially enlisted as a conscripted policeman in February 2017 until he was dismissed from duty due to his marijuana use.He resumed his mandatory service as a public service worker in January, and was officially discharged on July 6.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram)(SBS Star)