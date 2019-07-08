[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo's First Public Appearance in China After Divorce News

Photos of actress Song Hye Kyo attending a public event in China after filing for divorce meditation with actor Song Joong Ki have been revealed.On July 6, Song Hye Kyo attended a promotional event for the cosmetic brand that she has been actively endorsing.She was seen wearing a white dress, beautifully smiling for the camera and the people who attended the event at a duty-free mall located in Hainan, China.Since this was the first public event that Song Hye Kyo attended after the news of her divorce with Song Joong Ki broke, many people have gathered around the event area to see her.Earlier on June 27, Song Joong Ki announced that he has filed for divorce to end his marriage with Song Hye Kyo.Their divorce proceedings may end in August if the two do not argue much about who is responsible for the divorce.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)