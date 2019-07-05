SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jiwon Buys a Surprise Gift to Her Agency Staff Members
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jiwon Buys a Surprise Gift to Her Agency Staff Members

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.05 18:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jiwon Buys a Surprise Gift to Her Agency Staff Members
Actress Kim Jiwon surprised the members of staff at her agency with a surprise gift.

On July 5, Kim Jiwon's management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment took their official social media to share a post to thank the actress.

The post included photos that showed the same red bags with neatly wrapped gifts inside laid out on the office floor.Kim JiwonIn the caption, the agency wrote, "Jiwon gave this to the members of staff today. What a pleasant surprise! We were so touched. They are all red ginseng extract. It looks like we will be able to become healthier thanks to Jiwon!"

They continued, "You are an angel. Isn't it kind of unfair that you have a nice personality as well though? I mean, you already have a pretty face. Anyway, thank you! We love you, Jiwon!"Kim JiwonThe post quickly started spreading online and a lot of people gave Kim Jiwon the thumbs up for doing such a kind thing.

They commented, "Awww that is so sweet of her!", "She has a heart of gold.", "How considerate!", and so on.

Currently, Kim Jiwon is leading tvN's fantasy drama 'Arthdal Chronicles' along with actors Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, and actress Kim Ok Vin.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kkbyss' 'geewonii' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992