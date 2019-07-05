[SBS Star] Seohyun's New Agency Unveils Gorgeous New Profile Photos of Her

Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation mesmerized the public with her beauty.On July 4, Seohyun's new management agency unveiled new profile photos of Seohyun that they had taken with her recently.There were five photos in total, and they all have highlighted Seohyun's maturity.In the photos, Seohyun wears clothes that reveal much of her shoulders, magnifying the sexy side of her.Her beautiful facial features are emphasized by her elegant makeup and hair.Here, Seohyun looks much different to how she looked when she was at SM Entertainment.At that time, SM Entertainment put more emphasis on her cuteness.It may come as a surprise to some when looking at these new profile photos of her, but both styles certainly suit her very well.In October 2017, Seohyun left SM Entertainment as their contract had ended.Then about a year and a half later in the beginning of this March, Seohyun finally found a place to settle down.Seohyun signed with Namoo Actors, where it is home to lots of renowned actors/actresses such as Ji Sung, Lee Joon Gi, Park Min Young, and more.(Lee Narin, Credit= Namoo Actors)(SBS Star)