SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seohyun's New Agency Unveils Gorgeous New Profile Photos of Her
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Seohyun's New Agency Unveils Gorgeous New Profile Photos of Her

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.05 17:15 수정 2019.07.05 17:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seohyuns New Agency Unveils Gorgeous New Profile Photos of Her
Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation mesmerized the public with her beauty.

On July 4, Seohyun's new management agency unveiled new profile photos of Seohyun that they had taken with her recently.

There were five photos in total, and they all have highlighted Seohyun's maturity.SeohyunSeohyunIn the photos, Seohyun wears clothes that reveal much of her shoulders, magnifying the sexy side of her.

Her beautiful facial features are emphasized by her elegant makeup and hair.

Here, Seohyun looks much different to how she looked when she was at SM Entertainment.

At that time, SM Entertainment put more emphasis on her cuteness.

It may come as a surprise to some when looking at these new profile photos of her, but both styles certainly suit her very well.SeohyunIn October 2017, Seohyun left SM Entertainment as their contract had ended.

Then about a year and a half later in the beginning of this March, Seohyun finally found a place to settle down.

Seohyun signed with Namoo Actors, where it is home to lots of renowned actors/actresses such as Ji Sung, Lee Joon Gi, Park Min Young, and more.SeohyunSeohyun(Lee Narin, Credit= Namoo Actors)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992