[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU's Cover of D.O.'s 'That's Okay' Is the Sweetest Gift You Will Ever Get
작성 2019.07.05 16:28 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: IUs Cover of D.O.s Thats Okay Is the Sweetest Gift You Will Ever Get
Everyone is in love with K-pop artist IU's cover of D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO's solo track 'That's Okay'.

On July 4, IU posted two covers using her guitar on her social media.

The first cover she uploaded was of 'Best Part' by Canadian singer Daniel Caesar.

Along with the video, she wrote, "These days are the best part of this year."

In the video, IU skillfully plays her acoustic guitar while singing with her beautiful singing voice.

She sings the song in English, but does not sound awkward at all.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

요즘이 올해의 best part

이지금(@dlwlrma)님의 공유 게시물님,


Not long afterwards, IU posted another cover; this time, it was of 'That's Okay' by D.O.

In the caption, she wrote, "I listened to this song on my way home after work today."

The video showed IU covering the song with her acoustic guitar as well.

It was only about 40 seconds long, but it was certainly enough to enchant the listeners.

IU managed to shower their ears with her charming voice, which also well-matched the song.

D.O.'s fans even approved of that and a lot of them commented, "Wow, this sounds lovely. We'd love to see IU doing a duet with D.O. one day!"
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

퇴근하면서 들은 곡

이지금(@dlwlrma)님의 공유 게시물님,


Recently, IU has been focusing on building her acting career.

Her upcoming drama 'Hotel Del Luna' is scheduled to go on air on July 13.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
