SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO BAEKHYUN Gives Spolier for His Upcoming Solo Title Track
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO BAEKHYUN Gives Spolier for His Upcoming Solo Title Track

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.05 16:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO BAEKHYUN Gives Spolier for His Upcoming Solo Title Track
BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO surprised his fans with a spoiler for his upcoming solo debut title track.

On July 4, BAEKHYUN held an impromptu live broadcast to talk about his upcoming solo debut with his fans.
BAEKHYUNDuring the live broadcast, BAEKHYUN revealed that it was very hard to even decide on the title track, and that he wishes everyone to enjoy listening to it.
BAEKHYUNThen, BAEKHYUN surprised everyone who tuned in his live broadcast by unveiling the verse 1 of his title track 'UN Village'. 
 

Upon hearing the unexpected spoiler, fans commented, "It's only a few seconds, but I just can't stop listening to it.", "This is all that we've waiting for.", "Good luck on your solo debut, BAEKHYUN!", and more.
BAEKHYUNMeanwhile, BAEKHYUN will make his long-awaited solo debut with his first solo album 'CITY LIGHTS' on July 10.

You can also watch the music video teaser of 'UN Village' in the video below.
 

(Credit= 'SMTOWN' YouTube, SM Entertainment, 'baekhyunee_exo' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992