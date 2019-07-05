[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO BAEKHYUN Gives Spolier for His Upcoming Solo Title Track

BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO surprised his fans with a spoiler for his upcoming solo debut title track.On July 4, BAEKHYUN held an impromptu live broadcast to talk about his upcoming solo debut with his fans.During the live broadcast, BAEKHYUN revealed that it was very hard to even decide on the title track, and that he wishes everyone to enjoy listening to it.Then, BAEKHYUN surprised everyone who tuned in his live broadcast by unveiling the verse 1 of his title track 'UN Village'.Upon hearing the unexpected spoiler, fans commented, "It's only a few seconds, but I just can't stop listening to it.", "This is all that we've waiting for.", "Good luck on your solo debut, BAEKHYUN!", and more.Meanwhile, BAEKHYUN will make his long-awaited solo debut with his first solo album 'CITY LIGHTS' on July 10.You can also watch the music video teaser of 'UN Village' in the video below.(Credit= 'SMTOWN' YouTube, SM Entertainment, 'baekhyunee_exo' Instagram)(SBS Star)