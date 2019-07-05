[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN Surprises Fans with His Epic Transformation for His Drama Appearance

K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor NICHKHUN put a shocking transformation for his upcoming drama appearance.On July 4, NICHKHUN updated his personal social media account with the photos of himself that he took at the filming set of the drama 'Arthdal Chronicles'.Along with the photos, he wrote, "Don't forget to watch 'Arthdal Chronicles' on tvN or Netflix this Saturday and Sunday!"As you can see in the photos, NICHKHUN apparently tried an eccentric look for his role―with his long hair, gray lips, and blue eyes.Although his look is something that is not "conventional", NICHKHUN managed to pull up the mysterious look with his handsome aura.In order to emphasize the dramatic look for his role, NICHKHUN comically zoomed in his eyes to capture his character's unusual eyes.In the drama, NICHKHUN will appear as 'Roddib', a Neanthal survivor of great plague and war.(Credit= 'khunsta0624' Instagram)(SBS Star)