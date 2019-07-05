SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Spotted Wearing Hanbok at the Airport
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS proved that his style of fashion really is something by pulling off Hanbok at the airport.

On July 4, the seven members of BTS were spotted at Gimpo International Airport heading to Osaka, Japan, for the group's 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' concert.
JUNGKOOKThe members' fashion style at the airport has always been the center of attention, but this time, JUNGKOOK especially caught the eyes of many.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKThis time, JUNGKOOK was spotted wearing casual Hanbok, a modernized version of Korea's traditional attire, at the airport.

JUNGKOOK pulled off the dark grey-colored Hanbok with a black T-shirt, a pair of sneakers, and a backpack.
JUNGKOOKUpon seeing his game-changing airport fashion, fans commented, "Wow. I didn't know anyone can look this cool in Hanbok.", "JUNGKOOK knows what suits him the most. Our fashionista!", and more.
JUNGKOOKMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold two 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' shows at Yanmar Stadium Nagai, Osaka, on July 6 and 7.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'THEKNOCK_JK' 'Enchanted_JK' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
