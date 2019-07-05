[SBS Star] BTS V Wins the Hearts of Photojournalists with His Sweet Behavior!

기자님들 사랑 가득받는 태형이 ㅠㅠ

손도잡아주구 하이파이브도 해주구 귀여웡 pic.twitter.com/gkyfKRMkBW — 지민투데이？？ (@_jimintoday_) 2019년 7월 4일

하이터치한 기자님 시선의 태형이

너무 러블리한 냥이같애ㅠㅠㅠ 조심스레 하이파이브하는거봐 애깅 ㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/QK9VMPxeuu — 말랑 (@malang_tae) 2019년 7월 4일

K-pop boy group BTS' member V put a smile on everyone's faces with an adorable behavior he has shown to the photojournalists who came to see him at the airport.On July 4, the members of BTS were spotted at Gimpo International Airport heading to Japan, the next stop of their stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.On this day, V showed up at the site wearing a white shirt and a black mask which covered more than half of his beautiful face.When V got on the escalator, all the photojournalists and his fans followed him to utilize every second they have with him and get one more shot of him before he leaves their sight.When one of them put a camera right in front of him, V put his hands up and made a V sign with his fingers.Then, the photojournalist who was standing right before him reached for V's hand and tried shake hands with him.V might have felt uncomfortable since they not only invaded his personal space, but also kept asking him to give them a high-five, but he never frowned and kindly accepted all the requests with the most adorable smile on his face.After seeing this post, his fans commented, "He looks like a little dog who loves hanging out with people.", "Even that mask could not hide his beauty. Love you, V!", "Wish I was on that escalator.', and many more.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'miacat1230' '_jimintoday_' 'malang_tae' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)