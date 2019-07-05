SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V Wins the Hearts of Photojournalists with His Sweet Behavior!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS V Wins the Hearts of Photojournalists with His Sweet Behavior!

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.05 17:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Wins the Hearts of Photojournalists with His Sweet Behavior!
K-pop boy group BTS' member V put a smile on everyone's faces with an adorable behavior he has shown to the photojournalists who came to see him at the airport.

On July 4, the members of BTS were spotted at Gimpo International Airport heading to Japan, the next stop of their stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.
BTS VOn this day, V showed up at the site wearing a white shirt and a black mask which covered more than half of his beautiful face.

When V got on the escalator, all the photojournalists and his fans followed him to utilize every second they have with him and get one more shot of him before he leaves their sight.
BTS VWhen one of them put a camera right in front of him, V put his hands up and made a V sign with his fingers.
 
Then, the photojournalist who was standing right before him reached for V's hand and tried shake hands with him.
 
V might have felt uncomfortable since they not only invaded his personal space, but also kept asking him to give them a high-five, but he never frowned and kindly accepted all the requests with the most adorable smile on his face.

After seeing this post, his fans commented, "He looks like a little dog who loves hanging out with people.", "Even that mask could not hide his beauty. Love you, V!", "Wish I was on that escalator.', and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'miacat1230' '_jimintoday_' 'malang_tae' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992