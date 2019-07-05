SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior SiWon Gently Warns Obsessive Fans via His Social Media
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior SiWon Gently Warns Obsessive Fans via His Social Media

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.05 13:38 수정 2019.07.05 13:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior SiWon Gently Warns Obsessive Fans via His Social Media
SiWon of K-pop boy group Super Junior sent a warning message to obsessive fans in the nicest way as he could.

On July 4, SiWon took his social media to deliver his thoughts and words to a specific group of people.

He did not specifically mention who he was addressing his message to, but it could be assumed that he was addressing it to obsessive fans.

This could be judged from the things that he said in the message.

The message said, "If you truly love someone, you would understand and care for them. You would not invade their privacy, stalk them, and spread ridiculous rumors about them."SiWonAlong with the message, SiWon uploaded a photo of himself smiling in a sleek black suit.

It made it look as if he is trying to be the gentleman here although he is not happy with the situation that he currently is in.

For the past 14 years since debut, the members of Super Junior have mentioned that they have a high number of obsessive fans who sometimes go over the top.

After reading SiWon's post, fans commented, "I don't know what exactly is going on with you, but I hope you stay strong.", "I totally agree. Please stop doing all those things to him, guys!", "I'm so sorry you have to go through this, oppa.", and so on.SiWonMeanwhile, SiWon successfully wrapped up his drama 'My Fellow Citizens' in the end of May.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'siwonchoi' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992