[SBS Star] BTS Breaks Celine Dion's 24-year-old Record with 'Lights'
작성 2019.07.05
K-pop boy group BTS wrote a new record in Japan with the group's latest Japanese single 'Lights/Boy With Luv'.

On July 3, BTS dropped its 10th Japanese single 'Lights/Boy With Luv' and unveiled the music video of 'Lights' worldwide.
BTSThe newest release immediately set new records for both the highest first-day sales and the highest first-week sales of any Japanese single by a non-Japanese artist.

The single's pre-order sales were even more impressive, as it sold more than one million pre-orders for the first time since Canadian singer Celine Dion's 'To Love You More' in 1995.
Celine DionIt took solid 24 years to break her record in Japan, and 'Lights/Boy With Luv' was also a hit outside the country as well.

The title track 'Lights' soared to the top of iTunes Top Songs chart in 43 different countries including Brazil, Mexico, and Russia.
BTSYou can watch the music video of 'Lights' below:
 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'celinedion' Facebook, 'UNIVERSAL MUSIC JAPAN' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
