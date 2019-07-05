[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Resumes His Work for the First Time Since His Divorce Announcement

Actor Song Joong Ki has started shooting his upcoming movie 'The Seungri' (literal title) today.On July 5, it was reported that 'The Seungri' has started shooting its first scenes two days ago, but Song Joong Ki needs to be present on the site from today.As Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce announcement unexpectedly made only about a week ago, there were assumptions that the shooting schedule for 'The Seungri' may get delayed.However, the production team of 'The Seungri' decided not to delay their shooting and Song Joong Ki is said to be just focusing on portraying his character well during the shooting.'The Seungri' is a science fiction movie, which will depict a journey of astronauts visiting multiple planets out of the Solar System.It will be directed by Cho Seong-hee, who directed hit movies such as 'A Werewolf Boy' (2012), 'Phantom Detective' (2016), and more.Not only Song Joong Ki, but Song Hye Kyo is also keeping herself busy with work at the moment.Early this morning, Song Hye Kyo reportedly left to China to attend one cosmetic brand's event that is to take place on July 6.Previously on June 27, it was made official that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo were going to put an end to their just over one and a half year of marriage.(Lee Narin, Credit= Blossom Entertainment, 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)