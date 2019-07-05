SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Spotted Eating a Late Night Snack on the Street
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Spotted Eating a Late Night Snack on the Street

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.05 17:43 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Spotted Eating a Late Night Snack on the Street
Some lucky fans of K-pop boy group BTS ran into JIMIN who was enjoying a late night snack at one shopping street of Seoul.

Recently, JIMIN was spotted eating a tteokbokki (spicy stir-fried rice cake) dish at one market in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul.
JIMINAccording to the fans who were at the site, JIMIN visited Dongdaemun Market with his manager on June 26 around 1AM.
JIMINJIMIN was seen enjoying his free time in one of the most popular places among tourists, buying a couple of sneakers and leaving the mall with hands full of shopping bags.

After he was done with shopping, JIMIN went straight to a stall located outside the mall, and ordered tteokbokki and sundae (Korean blood sausage) to stuff his belly.
JIMINThen, some of his fans at the site immediately recognized him and approached him to say hello.
JIMINJIMIN looked somewhat surprised at first, but he greeted his fans with a big smile on his face and had a little chat with them.

Upon seeing these pictures of JIMIN, fans commented, "He ate tteokbokki with sundae? My boy knows how to eat properly.", "I'm suddenly craving tteokbokki. It sure is one of the best snacks in Korea.", "He looks so surprised lol.", and so on.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with the concert in Shizuoka, Japan which will be held on July 13.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'ttin_o3o' 'JIMIM_Love_Me' Twitter, 'converse_doota' Weibo, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992