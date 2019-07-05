[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Spotted Eating a Late Night Snack on the Street

Some lucky fans of K-pop boy group BTS ran into JIMIN who was enjoying a late night snack at one shopping street of Seoul.Recently, JIMIN was spotted eating a tteokbokki (spicy stir-fried rice cake) dish at one market in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul.According to the fans who were at the site, JIMIN visited Dongdaemun Market with his manager on June 26 around 1AM.JIMIN was seen enjoying his free time in one of the most popular places among tourists, buying a couple of sneakers and leaving the mall with hands full of shopping bags.After he was done with shopping, JIMIN went straight to a stall located outside the mall, and ordered tteokbokki and sundae (Korean blood sausage) to stuff his belly.Then, some of his fans at the site immediately recognized him and approached him to say hello.JIMIN looked somewhat surprised at first, but he greeted his fans with a big smile on his face and had a little chat with them.Upon seeing these pictures of JIMIN, fans commented, "He ate tteokbokki with sundae? My boy knows how to eat properly.", "I'm suddenly craving tteokbokki. It sure is one of the best snacks in Korea.", "He looks so surprised lol.", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with the concert in Shizuoka, Japan which will be held on July 13.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'ttin_o3o' 'JIMIM_Love_Me' Twitter, 'converse_doota' Weibo, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)