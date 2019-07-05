SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Thanks MINGYU for Sending Him a Supportive Coffee Truck
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's member MINGYU sent a coffee truck to boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo to show support for his new drama project.

On July 4, Cha Eun-woo took ASTRO's official social media account to share two photos of himself.
MINGYU, Cha Eun-wooMINGYU, Cha Eun-wooIn the photos, Cha Eun-woo poses in front of a coffee truck with a cup of coffee on the set of his upcoming drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation).
MINGYU, Cha Eun-wooThe banner on the truck reads, "SEVENTEEN's MINGYU supports Cha Eun-woo of 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong'!"

Along with the photos, Cha Eun-woo wrote, "MINGYU, I enjoyed it." with smiling emojis.
MINGYU, Cha Eun-wooMINGYU and Cha Eun-woo are the members of the '97-line' boy group members, which also include BTS' JUNGKOOK, GOT7's YUGYEOM, and more.
JUNGKOOK, YUGYEOM, Cha Eun-woo, MINGYUMeanwhile, Cha Eun-woo's new drama is scheduled to unveil its first episode on July 17.

(Credit= 'min9yu_k' Instagram, 'offclASTRO' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
