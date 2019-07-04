[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Jun Ji Hyun Featuring in a New SF Movie Together?

Actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Jun Ji Hyun are considering to take a role in a new science fiction movie together.On July 4, OSEN and Sports Chosun reported that both Kim Woo Bin and Jun Ji Hyun are in the last step of joining a new movie 'Alien' (literal translation).Industry insiders stated, "They are likely to join the movie. They have very positive opinions of the script."'Alien' will be directed by Choi Dong-hoon, who directed many mega-hit films including 'Tazza: the High Rollers', 'The Thieves', 'Assassination', and more.If Kim Woo Bin agrees on playing the role, then this movie would mark his return in about two years after his long break that he took due to his cancer.It would also be Jun Ji Hyun filming for a movie in about four years.However, not long after these reports were published, the two stars' agency gave their response.Kim Woo Bin's agency stated, "We didn't get any offer for 'Alien'. Kim Woo Bin is still working on improving his health."Jun Ji Hyun's agency also noted, "We were only asked about Jun Ji Hyun's schedule recently. They just wanted to see if she will be available when they are planning to shoot the film. We didn't even receive the script yet."(Lee Narin, Credit= '문화창고' Naver Post, 'giannajun' Official Website, SBS funE)(SBS Star)