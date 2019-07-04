[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Once Made a Song with Anger After a Breakup, but They Soon Got Back Together

K-pop boy band FTISLAND's member Lee Hong Gi told a story behind one of his songs.On July 1 episode of KBS' quiz show 'Problem Child in House', Lee Hong Gi made a guest appearance.In between quizzes, the hosts asked Lee Hong Gi some questions about his songs, such as whether if they were all based on his own experience, what he does to blends his emotions in with the songs well, and more.Lee Hong Gi answered the questions, "Okay, so I have composed and written the lyrics for one of FTISLAND's songs 'Fade Out'. I started working on the song after I had a massive fight with my girlfriend. We broke up after the fight as well. I was really upset at that time. I tried to deliver those feelings into the style of music. That's why it is hard rock."He continued, "In the lyrics, I tell my ex-girlfriend who I just broke up with, 'I'm getting so tired of all this. Forget that I ever said I loved you. I don't even know what kind of love you wanted from me. Just leave me now.'"Lee Hong Gi added, "Some time later, we started seeing each other again and she listened to this song," then he burst into laughter.After this episode was aired, a lot of people left comments wondering how she reacted to 'Fade Out' when she listened to it.Until Lee Hong Gi says it himself though, it will always remain a mystery.'Fade Out' was released as one of the side tracks of FTISLAND's sixth mini album 'WHAT IF' on July 26, 2018.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Problem Child in House)(SBS Star)