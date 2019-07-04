[SBS Star] Korean Minting Organization Plans to Launch BTS Commemorative Medals

The Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation (KOMSCO) confirmed that they are working on launching K-pop boy group BTS' commemorative medals.On July 3, Money Today reported its recent interview with Cho Yong-man, the head of KOMSCO.Since KOMSCO is responsible for creating commemorative coins or medals whenever there is an important and memorable event in Korea, he was asked about plans for future coins and medals.To this, Cho Yong-man said, "We are currently working on the production of commemorative medals of BTS. We are in the stage of communicating with the group's agency (Big Hit Entertainment)."He explained, "As BTS achieved a great success on a global scale, we really hope to create commemorative medals for the group, regardless of prospective sales. We believe that this will also be a great honor for the BTS members as well."In April 2018, EXO became the first K-pop group to be honored with commemorative coins and medals by KOMSCO, to celebrate the group's dedication to spread the Korean culture and participation in the '2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games'.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)