[SBS Star] 'BTS WORLD' Child Actress Lee Han Seo Shares Selfies with BTS

The child actress who recently took part in K-pop boy group BTS' mobile game shared behind the scenes photos.Recently, BTS released a simulation mobile game called 'BTS WORLD'.In 'BTS WORLD', there is this sweet little girl named 'Areum' who forms a good friendship with JIN, who turned into a handsome hotelier.Child actress Lee Han Seo took the role of 'Areum', and ARMYs (BTS' fan club) immediately fell in love with this adorable kid.Then on July 3, Lee Han Seo's social media account that is runned by her mother shared a series of cute photos of herself with BTS members.Along with the photos, her mother wrote, "We have waited so long for Netmarble 'BTS WORLD'. It's finally here! If you're curious about Han Seo's baby image and BTS' awesomeness, check out the game. Han Seo filmed with the handsome gentleman JIN!"Check out the adorable selfies of Lee Han Seo and the seven members of BTS below:(Credit= 'hanseo0224' Instagram, Netmarble)(SBS Star)