[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Shares How I.O.I Reunited for Upcoming Fall Promotions
[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Shares How I.O.I Reunited for Upcoming Fall Promotions

작성 2019.07.04
[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Shares How I.O.I Reunited for Upcoming Fall Promotions
K-pop artist CHUNG HA talked about the upcoming reunion with the members of her past project group I.O.I.

On July 3, CHUNG HA guested on MBC FM4U's 'The Date with Ji Suk-jin at 2PM' (literal translation).
CHUNG HADuring the show, DJ Ji Suk-jin asked CHUNG HA, "Do you feel pressure about I.O.I's upcoming reunion?"

CHUNG HA said, "First of all, I'm sorry I couldn't talk about it beforehand as it (the reunion) was strictly confidential."

She continued, "People who became my fans after I debuted as a solo artist are surprised. The reunion was something that only my agency CEO knew about. I also learned about the specific details through news reports."
CHUNG HATo the question, CHUNG HA answered, "I don't feel pressure about the reunion. I actually like it even more since they are the members who I promoted as a group together. We're practicing hard, so please look forward to it."
I.O.IMeanwhile, it was recently announced that I.O.I will be having a reunion in October as a 9-member group.

(Credit= 'ChungHa.MNHent' Facebook, 'ioi_official_' Twitter, MBC)

(SBS Star)  
