[SBS Star] DARA Reveals One of the Creepiest Things that YG Ent. Did to Her

DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 revealed why she does not to go on her agency―YG Entertainment's car on a day off anymore.On July 2 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', DARA shared one disturbing experience that she went through years ago when she was still a member of 2NE1.DARA started the story off by saying, "I used to use my agency's car when going to places on my day off. My manager would drop and pick me up at places. It was very convenient, so I liked it at first. It was the kind of privilege that some of my celebrity friends wished their agency would provide them as well; they envied me."She continued, "But one day, my manager made a huge mistake that changed everything. It was the day when I was out meeting CL. While having a meal in a restaurant, I received a text from my manager that said, 'DARA and CL are having this soup in this restaurant in Itaewon right now.' It was so detailed."She added, "It completely freaked me out. It turned out our managers had to report our every move. So, this manager had sent me a message that was supposed to be sent to another person at YG Entertainment. After that, I could no longer take the car from our agency on my day off."Consisting of four members―DARA, CL, Park Bom, and Minzy, 2NE1 made debut under YG Entertainment in 2009 and disbanded in 2016.After disbandment, DARA and CL remained at YG Entertainment, but Park Bom and Minzy left the agency.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1, '2NE1' Facebook)(SBS Star)