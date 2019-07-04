SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DARA Reveals One of the Creepiest Things that YG Ent. Did to Her
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] DARA Reveals One of the Creepiest Things that YG Ent. Did to Her

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.07.04 13:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DARA Reveals One of the Creepiest Things that YG Ent. Did to Her
DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 revealed why she does not to go on her agency―YG Entertainment's car on a day off anymore.

On July 2 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', DARA shared one disturbing experience that she went through years ago when she was still a member of 2NE1.

DARA started the story off by saying, "I used to use my agency's car when going to places on my day off. My manager would drop and pick me up at places. It was very convenient, so I liked it at first. It was the kind of privilege that some of my celebrity friends wished their agency would provide them as well; they envied me."DARAShe continued, "But one day, my manager made a huge mistake that changed everything. It was the day when I was out meeting CL. While having a meal in a restaurant, I received a text from my manager that said, 'DARA and CL are having this soup in this restaurant in Itaewon right now.' It was so detailed."

She added, "It completely freaked me out. It turned out our managers had to report our every move. So, this manager had sent me a message that was supposed to be sent to another person at YG Entertainment. After that, I could no longer take the car from our agency on my day off."DARADARAConsisting of four members―DARA, CL, Park Bom, and Minzy, 2NE1 made debut under YG Entertainment in 2009 and disbanded in 2016.

After disbandment, DARA and CL remained at YG Entertainment, but Park Bom and Minzy left the agency.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1, '2NE1' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992