[SBS Star] JOY Reveals What She Thinks About Her Tiny Red Velvet Members
[SBS Star] JOY Reveals What She Thinks About Her Tiny Red Velvet Members

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY shared why she held her fellow member's hands while walking past their fans who came to see their debut stage.

Recently, an interview Red Velvet did when they just made their debut caught the eyes of many.

According to fans, the reason why the interview resurfaced online was because it had an answer for the question in which their fans have been asking for years.

When the interviewer asked, "Why did you held each other's hands when you walked past the crowd?", SEULGI replied, "We did it because we got nervous and did not know what to do. We like holding each other's hands. It makes us feel comfortable."
JOYBut it seems like JOY had a slightly different opinion since she said, "My fellow members are really tiny, so I felt like I was going to lose them."
Red VelvetWhat she said totally made sense since other members appeared significantly shorter than JOY who is known to be little taller than 167 cm (5'5).
Red VelvetWhen they made appearance at one music show, the cameraman tilted the camera upwards to include JOY in the frame, and lowered it again to shoot WENDY.
Red VelvetEven though JOY was the second youngest member of the group, other members appeared so adorable and small next to her.

After reading this past interview, fans commented, "I couldn't agree more. All the other members seem so tiny and precious!", "Yep. I probably would've done the same thing.", "JOY, you are the joy of my life", and so on.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet is currently focusing on the promotional activity of its new mini album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'RedVelvet' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
