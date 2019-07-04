SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TAECYEON Fires Back at Online Harassment of 2PM Members
K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor TAECYEON asked for fans' help in preventing the bullying of 2PM members through online messages.

On July 3, TAECYEON took his personal social media account to share several screenshots of messages that were sent to 2PM members.
TAECYEONThe screenshots include multiple swearing as well as warnings towards the members that the sender knows their phone number and address.

TAECYEON wrote, "Probably same person doing this sick and twisted stuff to not just me, but all of my members. If you have any information regarding this person(s) let me know. I am not going to let this crazy maniac bully us. 2PM needs your help, Hottests (2PM's fan club)!"
TAECYEONTAECYEONTAECYEON shared more screenshots with the captions, saying, "Let's stop this person from hurting my members," and "It's a war between you and us (2PM and Hottests)."
2PMMeanwhile, TAECYEON was discharged from the military this May. 

He moved to 51K after his contract expiration with JYP Entertainment, and he plans to continue his career as an actor as well as an active member of 2PM.

(Credit= 'taeccool' Twitter, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
