[SBS Star] BTS V Looks Amazing Even When He Is Covered in Sweat?

K-pop boy group BTS' member V flaunted his beauty while doing an intense workout with his fellow member SUGA.On July 2, a video titled, '[PREVIEW] BTS 'BTS MEMORIES OF 2018' DVD' was uploaded on BTS' official YouTube channel.The video compiled short clips which helped the viewers to get a glimpse of the members' daily lives and discover a new side of them.Starting from the time when RM gave a speech at the United Nations to the time when the group received an award at the GRAMMYs, the video was truly filled with moments that fluttered many of their fans' hearts.Among all clips, there was one scene that stood out; and that was V and SUGA getting their weight training at the gym.V showed up at the gym wearing a black t-shirt and a black sweatpants, but he looked just as incredible as his normal self even with those simple clothes.One supposed to get less camera-friendly and turn all red after a workout, but V seemed even more handsome while doing a squat with a dumbbell in his hands.After seeing the video, his fans commented, "That's what he looks like when he is not wearing any makeup? This is so unfair!", "Look at him in his little shorts! So cute.", "Now I know how he stay fit.", and many more.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)