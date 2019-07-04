SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V Looks Amazing Even When He Is Covered in Sweat?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS V Looks Amazing Even When He Is Covered in Sweat?

SBS 뉴스

작성 2019.07.04 17:36 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Looks Amazing Even When He Is Covered in Sweat?
K-pop boy group BTS' member V flaunted his beauty while doing an intense workout with his fellow member SUGA.

On July 2, a video titled, '[PREVIEW] BTS 'BTS MEMORIES OF 2018' DVD' was uploaded on BTS' official YouTube channel.

The video compiled short clips which helped the viewers to get a glimpse of the members' daily lives and discover a new side of them.
BTSStarting from the time when RM gave a speech at the United Nations to the time when the group received an award at the GRAMMYs, the video was truly filled with moments that fluttered many of their fans' hearts.

Among all clips, there was one scene that stood out; and that was V and SUGA getting their weight training at the gym.
BTSV showed up at the gym wearing a black t-shirt and a black sweatpants, but he looked just as incredible as his normal self even with those simple clothes.
BTSOne supposed to get less camera-friendly and turn all red after a workout, but V seemed even more handsome while doing a squat with a dumbbell in his hands.

After seeing the video, his fans commented, "That's what he looks like when he is not wearing any makeup? This is so unfair!", "Look at him in his little shorts! So cute.", "Now I know how he stay fit.", and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992