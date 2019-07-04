[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Announces Her First Public Promotion After Divorce News

Actress Song Hye Kyo is confirmed to resume her activity for the first time since her divorce news with actor Song Joong Ki broke.According to reports on July 3, Song Hye Kyo will take part in a promotional event in China on July 6 for the cosmetic brand that she has been actively endorsing.The brand announced the upcoming event on its official social media, and confirmed that she will be attending the event as planned.A representative of the cosmetic brand explained, "Song Hye Kyo plans to attend without any changes to the scheduled event. However, we are unable to announce the exact time and location of the event at the moment."Song Hye Kyo has been the brand's model since December 2017, and she has taken part in various promotional activities all over Asia ever since.Song Hye Kyo reportedly refused to cancel the event despite what she has been going through because of her loyalty to the brand.Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki announced that he has filed documents for divorce to end his marriage with Song Hye Kyo.(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)