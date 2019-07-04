SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Announces Her First Public Promotion After Divorce News
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Announces Her First Public Promotion After Divorce News

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.07.04 10:40 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Announces Her First Public Promotion After Divorce News
Actress Song Hye Kyo is confirmed to resume her activity for the first time since her divorce news with actor Song Joong Ki broke.

According to reports on July 3, Song Hye Kyo will take part in a promotional event in China on July 6 for the cosmetic brand that she has been actively endorsing.
Song Hye KyoThe brand announced the upcoming event on its official social media, and confirmed that she will be attending the event as planned.

A representative of the cosmetic brand explained, "Song Hye Kyo plans to attend without any changes to the scheduled event. However, we are unable to announce the exact time and location of the event at the moment."
Song Hye KyoSong Hye Kyo has been the brand's model since December 2017, and she has taken part in various promotional activities all over Asia ever since.
Song Hye KyoSong Hye Kyo reportedly refused to cancel the event despite what she has been going through because of her loyalty to the brand.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki announced that he has filed documents for divorce to end his marriage with Song Hye Kyo.

(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992