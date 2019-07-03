SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoona & Cho Jung Seok to Guest on 'Running Man'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoona & Cho Jung Seok to Guest on 'Running Man'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.07.03 17:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoona & Cho Jung Seok to Guest on Running Man!
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member/actress Yoona and actor Cho Jung Seok are confirmed to join the upcoming episode of 'Running Man'.

On July 3, it was reported that Yoona and Cho Jung Seok recently filmed for the variety show.
Yoona, Cho Jung SeokThe production team of 'Running Man' confirmed, "Yoona and Cho Jung Seok filmed 'Running Man' this week. Their episode will be aired sometime in July."

This is not the first time for both Yoona and Cho Jung Seok to join 'Running Man'.
Yoona, Cho Jung SeokYoona guested with her fellow Girls' Generation members in 2011 and 2017, while Cho Jung Seok appeared in 2014 with actress Shin Mina and D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO.
Yoona, Cho Jung SeokMeanwhile, Yoona and Cho Jung Seok's new film 'EXIT' is scheduled to premiere on July 31.

(Credit= SBS Running Man, CJ Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992