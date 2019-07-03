[SBS Star] Yoona & Cho Jung Seok to Guest on 'Running Man'!

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member/actress Yoona and actor Cho Jung Seok are confirmed to join the upcoming episode of 'Running Man'.On July 3, it was reported that Yoona and Cho Jung Seok recently filmed for the variety show.The production team of 'Running Man' confirmed, "Yoona and Cho Jung Seok filmed 'Running Man' this week. Their episode will be aired sometime in July."This is not the first time for both Yoona and Cho Jung Seok to join 'Running Man'.Yoona guested with her fellow Girls' Generation members in 2011 and 2017, while Cho Jung Seok appeared in 2014 with actress Shin Mina and D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO.Meanwhile, Yoona and Cho Jung Seok's new film 'EXIT' is scheduled to premiere on July 31.(Credit= SBS Running Man, CJ Entertainment)(SBS Star)