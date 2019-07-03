[SBS Star] GFRIEND YUJU Confesses That She Stans One Member of (G)I-DLE

YUJU of K-pop girl group GFRIEND revealed that she is a big fan of one particular member of another girl group (G)I-DLE.On July 3 episode of MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol', the members of GFRIEND joined as guests.Since (G)I-DLE guested on last week's episode of 'Weekly Idol' right before GFRIEND, YUJU excitedly revealed that she is also a big fan of (G)I-DLE.YUJU said, "I watch (G)I-DLE's reality shows more than I watch GFRIEND's reality shows," making everyone burst into laughter.YERIN testified as a witness of her confession, saying, "YUJU literally looks up every single video of one particular member of (G)I-DLE."Raising everyone's curiosity, one of the show's hosts Cho Se Ho asked YUJU to reveal which member.However, YUJU said, "I stan her in secret," hiding the identity of her bias.Meanwhile, GFRIEND made its much-anticipated comeback with the group's seventh mini album 'FEVER SEASON'.(Credit= MBC every1 Weekly Idol, Source Music, CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)