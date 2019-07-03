[SBS Star] Ariana Grande Likes One ARMY's Post about BTS JUNGKOOK

American singer Ariana Grande has once again liked a social media post about JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS.On July 3, Ariana Grande's personal Twitter account liked one tweet that was written by a fan of BTS JUNGKOOK.The fan wrote, "The fact that Ariana let Jungkook into her motivational circle and made him feel comfortable and welcomed... This is absolutely everything. My whole heart."This beautiful tweet caught the attention of the pop queen, as well as many more ARMYs (BTS' fan club) all around the world."Shortly after Ariana Grande liked the post, it has now reached over 27 thousand likes.Earlier in May, JUNGKOOK showed support for Ariana Grande by attending her concert 'Sweetner' which took place at Staples Center, Los Angeles.At the time, Ariana Grande shared a photo of herself with JUNGKOOK and wrote, "Screaming! Thank you so much for coming to my show, JUNGKOOK. It meant so much. Love you so much!"(Credit= 'ArianaGrande' 'guksily' Twitter, 'arianagrande' Instagram)(SBS Star)