SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ariana Grande Likes One ARMY's Post about BTS JUNGKOOK
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ariana Grande Likes One ARMY's Post about BTS JUNGKOOK

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.07.03 16:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ariana Grande Likes One ARMYs Post about BTS JUNGKOOK
American singer Ariana Grande has once again liked a social media post about JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS.

On July 3, Ariana Grande's personal Twitter account liked one tweet that was written by a fan of BTS JUNGKOOK.

The fan wrote, "The fact that Ariana let Jungkook into her motivational circle and made him feel comfortable and welcomed... This is absolutely everything. My whole heart."
Ariana Grande, JUNGKOOKThis beautiful tweet caught the attention of the pop queen, as well as many more ARMYs (BTS' fan club) all around the world."

Shortly after Ariana Grande liked the post, it has now reached over 27 thousand likes. 
Ariana Grande, JUNGKOOKEarlier in May, JUNGKOOK showed support for Ariana Grande by attending her concert 'Sweetner' which took place at Staples Center, Los Angeles.
Ariana Grande, JUNGKOOKAt the time, Ariana Grande shared a photo of herself with JUNGKOOK and wrote, "Screaming! Thank you so much for coming to my show, JUNGKOOK. It meant so much. Love you so much!"

(Credit= 'ArianaGrande' 'guksily' Twitter, 'arianagrande' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992