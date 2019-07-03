[SBS Star] Kang Daniel to Throw First Pitch at Baseball Game in His Hometown

Kang Daniel of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One is slowly but surely gearing up for his solo promotions.According to Kang Daniel's agency KONNECT Entertainment on July 3, Kang Daniel will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch at an upcoming baseball game that takes place in his hometown, Busan.The agency stated, "On July 9 at 6PM (KST), Kang Daniel will be attending his appointment ceremony as the promotional ambassador of Busan at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium."The agency continued, "Following the ceremony, he will throw the first pitch at the baseball game between LOTTE Giants and NC Dinos."On this day, Kang Daniel will receive a letter of appointment from Busan mayor Oh Geo-don, and the entire ceremony will be broadcasted live on Busan City's official social media channel.About a year ago, Kang Daniel had mentioned his hopes to throw the ceremonial first pitch for one of LOTTE Giants' home game at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium.Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is confirmed to make his grand solo debut this month.(Credit= 'daniel.k.here' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)