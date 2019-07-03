[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Receives the 'Gold Play Button' with Only 4 Videos

LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK received YouTube's Gold Play Button by attracting more than a million subscribers with only four videos.On July 2, LISA took her personal social media account to share some special photos with her fans.The photos were of the Gold Play Button and LISA's cat 'Luca', and she wrote, "Thank you so much."LISA launched her personal vlog channel 'Lilifilm Official' in November 2018, and her YouTube channel has more than 1.3 million subscribers as of today.Considering the fact that LISA shared only four videos on her YouTube channel, this newest achievement surely prove her immense popularity worldwide.Fans commented, "LISA, I'm so proud of you.", "I just love her editing style, bgm selection and everything. She's so talented!", "More videos please, my queen.", and more.You can watch the latest vlog of LISA in the video below.(Credit= 'Lilifilm Official' YouTube, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram)(SBS Star)