[SBS Star] BTS to Become the First Korean Act to Get a Star on Dubai's Walk of Fame

K-pop boy group BTS will be getting a star on Dubai's Walk of Fame!On July 1, The Dubai Stars announced that they dedicated a star to BTS via a social media post.They wrote, "A Dubai Star is now dedicated to the popular South Korean boy band from Seoul―BTS. Will you be cheering for them at our launch event this October?"Notably, BTS has become the first Korean act to be included in Dubai's Walk of Fame.BTS' star will be aligned next to world-famous personalities including soccer player Lionel Messi, fashion designer Elie Saab, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and more.Meanwhile, it has yet to be confirmed whether BTS will be in attendance for The Dubai Stars launch event in October.(Credit= 'TheDubaiStars' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)