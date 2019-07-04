SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Congratulates Ahn Jae Hyeon's Birthday in the Cutest Way
[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Congratulates Ahn Jae Hyeon's Birthday in the Cutest Way

작성 2019.07.04 17:06
Lai Kuanlin of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One revealed why he could not congratulate actor Ahn Jae Hyeon's birthday in person.

On July 1, Lai Kuanlin shared a letter on his official social media account which he wrote for Ahn Jae Hyeon who just turned 32.
Ahn Jae HyeonIn the letter, Lai Kuanlin wrote, "To. Jae Hyeon whom I love. Happy birthday brother! It must have been really difficult for you to work that hard and have some fun at the same time."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#생일축하해요 @aagbanjh

LAI GUANLIN·라이관린(@official_lai_kuanlin)님의 공유 게시물님,


He continued, "I hope that only good things will happen to you in the future and wish that everything works out better than you expected. I'm going to work hard too. Hope we can meet up sometime. If I have time, I will call you."
Lai Kuan Lin & Ahn Jae HyeonThen, Lai Kuan Lin explained why he could not congratulate him in person by saying, "But I've just got a new phone and I don't think I have your number. What should I do?"
Lai Kuan Lin & Ahn Jae HyeonHis fans could not help but smile after seeing this adorable message since they could not only feel how much Lai Kuanlin cares about his friend, but also see his effort to use Korean more often compare to when he just made his debut.
Ahn Jae HyeonAhn Jae Hyeon must have felt the same way since he left a comment that said, "OMG. You are so cute." 

After seeing Lai Kuanlin's cute and heartfelt letter, his fans commented, "Now that's one cute way to celebrate your friend's birthday.", "I hope they could stay friends forever!", "Happy birthday Ahn Jae Hyeon!", and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'official_lai_kuanlin' 'aagbanjh' Instagram, 'laikuanlin.unitedcube' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
