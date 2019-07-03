SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] V Reveals Why He Cried Alone in Bed After BTS' Rose Bowl Concert
V of K-pop boy group BTS revealed the reason why the group's recent concert at Rose Bowl means extra special to him.

For the latest issue of Japanese magazine 'Anan', the seven members sat down for the individual interview.
BTSDuring the interview, V shared that one particular concert has earned a special place in his heart, among all incredible shows worldwide.
VV said, "That sensation cannot be understood without standing on that (Rose Bowl) stage. Thanks to that performance, all my worries and pressures blew away."

He continued, "The emotions, fever, and ARMY's passion completely surpassed my imagination."
VThen V shared that he cried so hard after the concert.

He said, "I received it all and went back to the hotel, and cried alone in bed that night. I've never cried that much happy tears as I did that night. I fell asleep straight away, and my eyes were so swollen when I woke up!"
VBTS held its 2-day concert at Rose Bowl stadium, Los Angeles, as part of its 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour on May 4 and 5 (local time).

(Credit= 'anan_mag' 'OFFTHEREC_V' 'o3o_jk' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
