[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Reportedly Closing Down Actor Management Division
[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Reportedly Closing Down Actor Management Division

작성 2019.07.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Reportedly Closing Down Actor Management Division
JYP Entertainment has responded to reports about the company closing down the actor management division.

On July 2, it was reported that JYP Entertainment is currently preparing to close down their management division for actors in order to focus on their music business.

It was also reported that the actors/actresses under the company will become free agents soon.
JYP ActorsIn response to the report, a representative from JYP Entertainment stated, "We are reviewing various possibilities."

This has shocked many fans as JYP Entertainment currently houses active rookie actors and actresses under their management.
JYP ActorsJYP ActorsActors currently housed under JYP Entertainment include Shin Ye Eun, Kim Dong Hee, Yoon Park, Jang Hui Ryoung, Shin Eun Soo, Park Si Eun, and more.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
