[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK's Name Appears in a College Final Exam in Malaysia
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGOOK appeared in one of the most unexpected places you can possibly imagine―a college exam paper of one university in Malaysia!

Recently, one fan uploaded a photo of her exam paper on social media and shared that she had to stop herself from screaming out loud in the classroom after finding JUNGKOOK's name in an exam question.
JUNGKOOKIn the exam question, JUNGKOOK has collected some bacterial samples for his mini microbiology project.

According to ARMYs (BTS' fan club), this is not the first time JUNGKOOK made an appearance on school exams.
JUNGKOOKHis name also appeared on a microeconomics exam at the University of Toronto, Canada, as a man who operates a barbershop.
JUNGKOOKThen in a lecture at Cornell University, the United States, JUNGKOOK's photos were used in a lecture material showing the changes that occur on the face after adolescence.
JUNGKOOKTo this, fans commented, "Well, teachers and professors apparently love JUNGKOOK as much as we do.", "This makes me smile.", "It's so random but I love it!", and more.

(Credit= 'JKing_1997' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
