[SBS Star] Shin Mina Thanks Kong Hyo-jin for Sending Support to Her Drama Set

Actress Kong Hyo-jin showed support for actress Shin Mina by sending a coffee truck to her drama filming set.On July 1, Shin Mina shared photos of a coffee truck and of herself smiling in front of the truck.Along with the photos, Shin Mina wrote, "Thank you, unnie!"The banner standing next to the coffee truck reads, "I'm supporting the drama 'Chief of Staff' and actress Shin Mina. From Kong Hyo-jin."The top banner says, "Please take good care of our congresswoman Kang Seon-young. From the chief of staff of the first row in the living room for congresswoman Kang Seon-young."Shin Mina and Kong Hyo-jin have been good friends since their modeling years, and they have continuously showed support for each other's new projects.Meanwhile, Shin Mina currently stars in the drama 'Chief of Staff' as 'Kang Seon-young', a newly-elected member of the National Assembly.(Credit= 'illusomina' Instagram, Online Community, JTBC Chief of Staff)(SBS Star)