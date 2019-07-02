[SBS Star] "I'm Sorry" Park Yu Chun Cries After Receiving His Sentence

Singer/actor Park Yu Chun delivered his tearful final apology after receiving his sentence for purchasing and using illicit drugs.On July 2 at 10AM KST, the sentence hearing for Park Yu Chun was held at Suwon District Court.Park Yu Chun was given a 10-month prison sentence, a 1.4 million won fine (approximately 1,200 dollars) with two years of probation and treatment.Immediately after his hearing, Park Yu Chun stood in front of the press outside the court, personally delivering his apology.Park Yu Chun said, "I would like to bow my head in sincere apology for causing so many people to concern. I will try my best to live an honest life, volunteering for the community. I will make sure to do so. I'm so sorry."He added, "I'm just very sorry to my fans. I will live a proper, honest life."Previously, Park Yu Chun admitted to use Philopon (a form of methamphetamine) with his ex-fiancée Hwang Hana.He also purchased 1.5 grams of Philopon with her on three occasions between February and March 2019.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)