[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment to Move to a New 26-storey Building
[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment to Move to a New 26-storey Building

작성 2019.07.02
[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment to Move to a New 26-storey Building
Big Hit Entertainment will be moving to a new, expanded building next year.

On July 2, Big Hit Entertainment announced that the agency will move to their new headquarters by May 2020.
Big Hit EntertainmentThe building, which is currently called Yongsan Trade Center, is located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

Big Hit Entertainment explained that the entire building from the 7 basement levels to the 19 upper floors will be leased by Big Hit Entertainment and their affiliated companies.

The construction of the building is set to finish at the end of this year.
Big Hit EntertainmentA source from Big Hit Entertainment stated, "We are moving to the new building in order to better create the best content and to expand global operations. We have recently signed a contract for the new building, and we plan to start preparing for the relocation soon."

According to Big Hit Entertainment, the new headquarters ‎will include a variety of spaces for not only the agency and their affiliated companies, but also for the fans.
BTS, TXTBTS, TXTMeanwhile, Big Hit Entertainment manages K-pop boy groups BTS, TXT, and singer Lee Hyun.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
