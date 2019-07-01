SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO Members Bid Goodbye to D.O. for His Enlistment
All remaining members of K-pop boy group EXO accompanied D.O. on his enlistment day.

On July 1, D.O. quietly enlisted in the military as an active-duty soldier.

In order to bid goodbye to D.O., all members of EXO including LAY came together and took group photos.
EXOIn the released photos, all members are seen smiling brightly to the camera, fondly touching D.O.'s head as he got his military buzz cut.

Since LAY has been busy with his promotions in China, it is quite a sight for the fans to see all EXO members in one frame.
EXOFans commented, "Oh my God. Is that LAY?", "I cried like crazy after seeing this picture. We are one EXO!", "Please be safe. We will miss you lots.", and more.

Meanwhile, D.O. is the second EXO member to enlist in the military after XIUMIN.

(Credit= 'weareone.exo' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
