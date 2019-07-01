[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Shares How Hard It was to Film Action Scenes for His New Movie

Actor Park Seo Jun shared difficulties of filming intense action scenes for his upcoming film 'The Divine Fury'.Recently, the production team of 'The Divine Fury' shared the behind stories of the fantasy action movie.In the movie, Park Seo Jun takes the role of a fighting champion 'Yong Hoo', who fight against evils that throw the world into chaos.Park Seo Jun flew to the United States to film the fighting scenes, and he explained, "I trained and worked with a professional fighter. I think we were able to get more realistic scenes because we traded the actual blows."The movie's martial arts director Park Young-sik said, "Park Seo Jun has the perfect body proportions for action scenes. I was surprised as he was so fast at learning new skills."Park Seo Jun said, "The scenes were much harder to film than I had expected while reading the script. I was like, 'If there was a hell, this would be it.' For the scenes that require computer graphics, it was difficult as I had to imagine the full picture. It was certainly a good opportunity for me to grow further."Meanwhile, 'The Divine Fury' is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31.(Credit= LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)