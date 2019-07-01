SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P's Discharge Date Has Been Changed
[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P's Discharge Date Has Been Changed

T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG will come back from his alternative military service sooner than expected. 

According to reports on July 1, T.O.P will finish working as a public service worker on July 6, while he was originally scheduled to be discharged on July 8.

He is currently serving his alternative military duty as a public service worker working at Yongsan Crafts Museum of Yongsan-gu Office, Seoul.
T.O.PA source from Yongsan-gu Office explained, "The museum operates on Saturdays as a regular work day and is closed on Mondays. Therefore, Choi Seung-hyun (T.O.P's real name) will finish his shift on Saturday, July 6, and he will officially be discharged at 6PM that day."
T.O.PT.O.P was initially enlisted in the military as a conscripted policeman, and was scheduled to be discharged in November 2018.

However, due to his marijuana scandal, he was dismissed from duty and later resumed his service as a public service worker in January 2018.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
