[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Plans to Launch a Girl Group Directed by Former SM Ent. Board Member

K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment has recruited a former SM Entertainment board member to launch a new girl group.On July 1, Big Hit Entertainment announced that they welcomed Min Hee-jin as the company's new CBO (Chief Brand Officer).Min Hee-jin was a former creative director and the board member of SM Entertainment.She was the mastermind behind Girls' Generation, SHINee, f(x), EXO, and Red Velvet, and was able to get her name out there in the K-pop scene with unique concepts.She left SM Entertainment last year and have been receiving various offers, but ultimately decided to join Big Hit Entertainment as their new CBO.According to Big Hit Entertainment, Min Hee-jin will lead the company's new brand identity, and launch a new sub-label to debut a new girl group.Big Hit Entertainment's CEO/head producer Bang Si-hyuk said, "Our new CBO, Min Hee-jin, is a leader of leaders who has brought the concept of 'visual director' and 'director' to K-pop."He commented, "We are very happy that someone as talented as she is has joined our company, which focuses on contents and fandom. We believe her insights on branding will give wings to Big Hit, and we are looking forward to seeing what kind of innovation she will bring to K-pop scene through a label."Min Hee-jin said, "I was surprised to learn that Big Hit and I share similarities in our determination to change the entertainment industry, our vision to expand the industry, and the foresight we see for the industry."She continued, "I am excited about the future I will share with Big Hit and its related businesses, as we organize into a multi-label company specializing in each area of business."(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)