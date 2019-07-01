[SBS Star] BTS V Reveals His Father's Old Photo & Their Resemblance Surprises ARMY

V of K-pop boy group BTS proved that his handsomeness runs in his family.On June 29, an old profile photo of a man was uploaded on BTS' official social media account.Along with the photo, one of the members wrote, "He completely resembles his father."Although it is unclear whether V posted the photo himself, fans are astonished by how good-looking V's father also is.As you can see in the photo, V and his father perfectly resemble each other―eyes, nose, lips, eyebrows, and even their jaw line and neck mole!Fans commented, "Thank you for letting the world know your wonderful son, Mr. Kim.", "They seriously do look alike! Like father, like son.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour on July 6 and 7 at Yanmar Stadium Nagai, Osaka, Japan.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)