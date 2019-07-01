SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V Reveals His Father's Old Photo & Their Resemblance Surprises ARMY
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS V Reveals His Father's Old Photo & Their Resemblance Surprises ARMY

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.07.01 13:51 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Reveals His Fathers Old Photo & Their Resemblance Surprises ARMY
V of K-pop boy group BTS proved that his handsomeness runs in his family.

On June 29, an old profile photo of a man was uploaded on BTS' official social media account.

Along with the photo, one of the members wrote, "He completely resembles his father."
V and his fatherAlthough it is unclear whether V posted the photo himself, fans are astonished by how good-looking V's father also is.
V and his fatherAs you can see in the photo, V and his father perfectly resemble each other―eyes, nose, lips, eyebrows, and even their jaw line and neck mole!
V and his fatherFans commented, "Thank you for letting the world know your wonderful son, Mr. Kim.", "They seriously do look alike! Like father, like son.", and more.
V and his fatherV and his fatherMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour on July 6 and 7 at Yanmar Stadium Nagai, Osaka, Japan.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992