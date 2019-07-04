[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Gets Jealous After Spotting Her Fan Filming Other BLACKPINK Member

잱 : 누구찍어?

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE showed a hilarious reaction after catching her fan taking pictures of other member while she was not looking.On June 30, BLACKPINK held a fan signing event to celebrate the release of its photo book 'BLACKPINK PHOTOBOOK -LIMITED EDITION-'.On this day, the members had a blast while chatting up with their fans and trying on different items that they have brought.JENNIE looked so cute with flowers, cat ears, hats, and dolls on her head, but what was even more adorable than that was the reaction she has shown to her fan who was "cheating" on her.When she made eye contact with the fan who was filming other member at the site, she asked, "Who are you filming?"Then, JENNIE glared at that person for a second as if she was trying to show how betrayed she felt.JISOO tried to cool her down by patting her on the back and said, "Don't. Don't. Just calm down," but JENNIE glared at that person one more time before bursting into laughter.After seeing this video, her fans commented, "If that was me, I would've had a heart attack.", "I want to go BLACKPINK's fan signing event just to do that.", "She looks so pretty even when she's mad. So jealous lol", and many more.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will wrap up its world tour 'IN YOUR AREA' with the concerts in Bangkok, Thailand which will be held on July 13 and 14.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'ODS' 'Mera' YouTube, 'bbipbbip_' Twitter)(SBS Star)