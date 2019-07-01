SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Song-Song Couple' Theme Park Cancels Its Annual Festival Following Their Divorce Report
2019.07.01
Following the reports about the celebrity couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce, one theme park had no choice but to cancel its annual festival.

After the couple's 2016 drama 'Descendants of the Sun' made history with its global popularity, a theme park was created in Taebaek, Gangwon-do, solely for the drama's fans to come and experience the drama set.Descendants of the SunTaebaek theme park (Yonhap)The theme park set up the exact same drama sets used during the drama's filming and created multiple photo spots based on the concept of the drama―and that includes the kissing statue of the drama's two leads, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo.
Taebaek theme park (Yonhap)The city of Taebaek even held an annual 'Taebaek Couple Festival', where the drama's fans can reenact the romantic scenes from the drama.

A source from the city government stated, "We have decided to cancel the annual 'Taebaek Couple Festival'. We will replace it with a different festival starting next year."
Taebaek theme park (Yonhap)The 'Descendants of the Sun' theme park has become a famous tourist attraction after its grand opening in August 2016.

The city government invested over 370 million won (approximately 319,875 dollars) to create the theme park.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, KBS Descendants of the Sun)

(SBS Star) 
