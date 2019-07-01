[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Officially Completes His Military Service

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is officially back from his military service.On July 1, Kim Soo Hyun greeted his fans and reporters in front of the Imjingak Peace Bell in Paju, Gyeonggi-do, after being discharged from the military.Kim Soo Hyun first expressed his gratitude to the hundreds of crowd for their warm welcome.He said, "Thank you for coming all this way to see me. Thank you all so much for waiting for me."In regard to his military service, Kim Soo Hyun said, "I was worried because I was joining the military at a slightly older age than other soldiers. But I think I made an absolutely great decision in joining the First Reconnaissance Battalion. I worked hard and did my best."To the question about his future plans, Kim Soo Hyun said, "Nothing has been decided yet in terms of projects, but I think I will be working hard to greet you with new projects starting around next year or so."Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun served his mandatory military duty as an active-duty soldier even after being declared as a fourth-grade due to his heart condition he had suffered since young.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)