[SBS Star] Weki Meki Choi Youjeong Loses So Much Weight that Even Her Fans Cannot Recognize Her

K-pop girl group Weki Meki's member Choi Youjeong has lost so much weight recently that she is almost unrecognizable now.On June 26, Choi Youjeong took the group's social media to give fans an update on her daily life.The photos showed Choi Youjeong holding kitchen tongs and scissors in each hand, about to have some Korean style barbecue.Along with these photos, Choi Youjeong wrote, "It's time for dinner! Hope you enjoy your meal. I recommend you to have some barbecue as well. It's yummy!"Previously, Choi Youjeong was known for the baby fat on her face and having a slightly chubby body.However, she did not look like that at all in these photos; it was very evident that she had lost a significant amount of weight.The difference was so huge that it got her own fans asking, "What? Are those really photos of Choi Youjeong?"Actually, last month when Choi Youjeong guested on SBS' television show 'The Noble', she revealed that she lost 9kg (20lbs) in just a month.Choi Youjeong said, "I put on so much weight recently that I felt the need to go on a diet as soon as I could. It definitely wasn't easy losing that much weight in such a short time."She added, "What I did was, I wrote down all the things that I wanted to eat on the back of the scripts that I would receive during shootings. Then, I imagined myself eating them."Meanwhile, Weki Meki released its second single 'LOCK END LOL' on May 14.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'WekiMeki' Twitter, SBS The Noble)(SBS Star)