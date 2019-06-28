SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Weki Meki Choi Youjeong Loses So Much Weight that Even Her Fans Cannot Recognize Her
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Weki Meki Choi Youjeong Loses So Much Weight that Even Her Fans Cannot Recognize Her

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.28 18:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Weki Meki Choi Youjeong Loses So Much Weight that Even Her Fans Cannot Recognize Her
K-pop girl group Weki Meki's member Choi Youjeong has lost so much weight recently that she is almost unrecognizable now.

On June 26, Choi Youjeong took the group's social media to give fans an update on her daily life.

The photos showed Choi Youjeong holding kitchen tongs and scissors in each hand, about to have some Korean style barbecue.

Along with these photos, Choi Youjeong wrote, "It's time for dinner! Hope you enjoy your meal. I recommend you to have some barbecue as well. It's yummy!"Choi YoujeongPreviously, Choi Youjeong was known for the baby fat on her face and having a slightly chubby body.

However, she did not look like that at all in these photos; it was very evident that she had lost a significant amount of weight.

The difference was so huge that it got her own fans asking, "What? Are those really photos of Choi Youjeong?"Choi YoujeongActually, last month when Choi Youjeong guested on SBS' television show 'The Noble', she revealed that she lost 9kg (20lbs) in just a month.

Choi Youjeong said, "I put on so much weight recently that I felt the need to go on a diet as soon as I could. It definitely wasn't easy losing that much weight in such a short time."

She added, "What I did was, I wrote down all the things that I wanted to eat on the back of the scripts that I would receive during shootings. Then, I imagined myself eating them."Choi YoujeongMeanwhile, Weki Meki released its second single 'LOCK END LOL' on May 14.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'WekiMeki' Twitter, SBS The Noble)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992