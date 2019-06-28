SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Proves His Soaring Popularity with a Rapidly Increasing Number of Social Media Followers
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Minho Proves His Soaring Popularity with a Rapidly Increasing Number of Social Media Followers

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.06.28 16:49 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Minho Proves His Soaring Popularity with a Rapidly Increasing Number of Social Media Followers
Actor Lee Minho is receiving more love and support from fans than ever these days.

On June 22, Lee Minho welcomed his 32nd birthday and fans flooded his Instagram with congratulatory messages.

Later that day, he posted a picture of him surrounded by gifts from fans with the caption in English, "Thank you everyone. This birthday felt special all thanks to you."Lee MinhoRecently, fans started leaving congratulatory messages on his Instagram again, but not for his birthday.

This time, they have been congratulating him for exceeding 10 million followers on Instagram.

Soon after his birthday, another zero had been added on to the number of his followers.
Lee MinhoAfter Lee Minho completed his national mandatory duty in April, he has been engaging a lot with his Instagram followers.

He has been sharing lots of photos of himself from his trips and daily life, and he even turned on the live broadcast for the first time just the other day.

It certainly seems like he succeeded in turning many non-fans into his followers with these posts. Lee MinhoMeanwhile, Lee Minho confirmed to return with a new fantasy romance drama 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' (literal translation), which is set to be released in the second half of the year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actorleeminho' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992